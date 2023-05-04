More Tenn. schools receive hoax threat calls, TBI investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee schools received hoax threat calls Wednesday, according to law enforcement and school officials. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with state and federal agencies to figure out the source of the calls, which appear to have been computer-generated.

WVLT News spoke with law enforcement and school system officials to get a list of the schools affected. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey, schools in Hamblen County, Knox County, Hamilton County, Montgomery County as well as others, received false calls.

Specifically, WVLT News was able to confirm from officials hoax calls to the following schools:

Central High School in Knox County

Jefferson High School in Jefferson County

Morristown-Hamblen High School West in Hamblen County

Brainerd High School in Chattanooga

Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport

Tennessee High School in Bristol

Science Hill High School in Johnson City

Rossview Elementary in Clarksville

TBI officials said there were no credible threats.

“TBI is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state,” TBI officials said.

The threat to Central High School came in around 10:30 a.m., according to Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland.

“The on-site School Resource Officer reported that there was no known emergency at Central High School,” Erland said. “Additional officers quickly responded to the scene as a precaution and determined that a shooting had not occurred. It is believed that the original 9-1-1 call was a false call that contained information that was not factual and originated from out of state.”

Erland also confirmed that there was no threat to Central High School.

WVLT News also received a statement from the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, as follows:

The rumors of a shooting and/or injuries at a Hamblen County School are totally false. A call was received at 911, but it has been confirmed the call was a hoax. It was computer generated and was also made to different counties across the State of Tennessee. Per Sheriff Chad Mullins, once the call was received, members of the HCSO were immediately dispatched to the school and found everyone to be safe.

Jefferson County EMA also released a statement, saying Jefferson County High School had been locked down after the call, but everyone is safe.

Reported incident at Jefferson County High School initiated a lock down and large emergency response. It has been cleared and all Students and staff are safe. The incident is still under investigation.

Tommy Arnold with Jefferson County Schools also provided a statement, praising the work the EMS team did.

Sad day when people decide to disrupt school and emergency response personnel by calling in a false report. Jefferson County EMS and surrounding responding agencies did an excellent job responding and reported that Jefferson County High School staff did an excellent job locking down the building and protecting students.

In Chattanooga, police confirmed that they were responding to Brainerd High School, treating the call as authentic.

“First responders are treating the situation as authentic, and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff,” CPD officials said.

This is a developing story.

