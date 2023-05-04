Mother, five kids still homeless after a deadly accident damaged their home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, community advocate Brady Watson hosted The People’s State of the City Forum in response to Mayor Indya Kincannon’s State of the City address and her 2023-24 budget. The group, which consisted of more than a dozen people representing a range of groups and non-profits.

Watson invited a group of other city advocates who brought a variety of issues and concerns to the table. These issues included public safety, finding an alternative to the city’s mental health response team and homelessness.

Mayor Kincannon is asking $7.5 million of the city’s budget go toward affordable housing, with $4.5 million going to “Transforming Western,” an initiative to overhaul Knoxville’s largest public housing community.

Some people are asking for more.

“We applaud the city for the investments they have made in affordable housing and permanent supportive housing, but it’s not enough,” said Watson. “In fact, there are folks here who are you know, on the verge of homelessness and so we want to see more money for affordable housing, more units that are affordable and not just high end luxury condos, which is predominantly what we’re seeing.”

Breyuana Holloway spoke to the group as a mother who has been looking for a home since the last time WVLT News spoke with her soon after the deadly East Magnolia Avenue racing accident that damaged her home.

The mother of five and small business owner qualifies for Section 8 housing but she said even with the assistance she has hit a crossroads.

“We spent over two months just living in just regular wholesales it was being just traveling for the weekend, which means no access to a stove, no access to pots and pans. So I haven’t been able to cook a meal for me and my children for over 100 days now,” Holloway said.

Residents still have an opportunity to sound off on the budget during the legislative budget hearing May 9th.

