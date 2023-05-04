Sevierville voting yes or no on liquor stores

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People living in Sevierville are at the poll deciding if they want liquor stores in the city.

Currently the closest liquor stores are in Knoxville or Gatlinburg. It has been 11 years since the last vote on liquor stores in Sevierville, and now the question is back on the ballot, drawing a lot of attention.

Some say they want more convenient options.

“I’m tired of driving all that distance to get to it. So now maybe it’ll be in my backyard and I can buy more conveniently,” said Jim Damiani, who lives in Sevierville. “I just want it to be convenient when I wanted a bottle at a time if that’s the case and so yes, I want to see this pass.”

Damiani said this issue is the reason he came out to vote, and based on a steady turn out he wasn’t alone.

Some Sevierville residents say the referendum on liquor stores in the City of Sevierville has been kept relatively quiet in fact, some of them only finding out a couple of days ago. That it was even on the ballot.

“They’ve kept it quiet. It’s been kept quiet that nobody knows about it,” said Gary Huskey.

Huskey lives in Pigeon Forge, but has property voting rights in Sevierville. He said he didn’t want moonshine stores and now hopes to keep liquor stores out.

“When the lord saved me, he took me out of that and ever since I’ve been out of it. Don’t, don’t believe in it,” said Huskey.

Nearly 100 people had voted by midday on Thursday. The election commission said more than 600 people voted early in the Sevierville election, which is higher than the total turn out in 2021.

