Sex offender convicted of raping child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man who was previously convicted of aggravated rape in 1988, was convicted for raping another child, according to officials with the Knoxville District Attorney General’s Office.

Gary Len Rollins Sr., 64, was convicted of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery after he raped a seven-year-old.

“We are seeking the maximum sentence in this case to make sure this offender can never harm another child,” said Knoxville District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Officials said that Rollins raped and sexually assaulted the child while babysitting the victim and others after a dentist checkup.

Rollins was already on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry after he was convicted of aggravated rape in 1988 for raping a two-year-old child. Rollins was released after completing a fifteen-year sentence.

In addition to the prior conviction of aggravated rape, Rollins was also previously convicted of violating the Sex Offender Registry requirements.

Rollins is currently set to be sentenced on June 29 where he faces between 25 and 40 years in prison.

