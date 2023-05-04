So many events to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events going on for the first weekend of May to Find Your Fun!

Friday, May 5th:

Hands on Gatlinburg returns for its eighth year. May 5-7, the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community will host more than 25 classes. You can create your own pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps, and much more. Throughout Gatlinburg’s eight-mile loop of shops, businesses will open their doors during this three-day event to teach their art.

Saturday, May 6th:

Saturday is the SoKno May Day 5K and one-mile fun run. It starts at 8:30 a.m. at Sutree Landing Park. The run kicks off a day full of neighborhood activities to celebrate May Day and support the SoKnow Art Trail. Businesses along Sevier Avenue are donating proceeds from the event to Legacy Parks. There will be live music, food, and a vendor market.

The Market Square Farmers’ Market is back and they are celebrating 20 years of serving East Tennessee. It’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through November and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everything at the Market Square Farmers’ Market is grown, raised, and made by vendors within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville. Products do vary by season.

Also on Saturday, Alcoa High School is hosting a spring market. It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be more than 50 vendors and food trucks. Those vendors include clothing boutiques, crafts, candles, and more. The money helps fun student organizations.

The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival returns to Townsend Saturday! There will be more than 70 vendors, 30 food trucks, bigfoot competitions, and more! It’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Townsend Visitor Center. Tickets are $10 online and $15 if you buy them the day of.

A new vendor market is coming to Knoxville this weekend. It’s called Pretty Fun Market and it will be at Crafty Bastard Brewery Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The market will highlight 40 local and regional vendors. There will be drinks, food trucks, and music throughout the event. This is the first Pretty Fun Market with plans for another one in September. All ages are welcome and your dogs too!

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.