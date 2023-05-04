Student expelled after making threat against Jefferson Co. middle school, sheriff says

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A student was expelled after making threats on social media against Maury Middle School Wednesday, according to officials with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division identified a student at another school as the person who had made the social media post,” according to officials. “That student has been expelled and charges into this threats are likely in the coming days.”

Officers with the Dandridge Police Department had extra patrols at the school while the student was being identified.

Officials said this incident was not related to the fake threats made against Jefferson County High School.

This morning the SRO and staff at Maury Middle School was notified of an potential School threat on social media.... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

