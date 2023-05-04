Two Anderson County schools briefly locked down after fake gun threat

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clinton High School and Anderson County High School both went on soft lockdowns Thursday after a student told their friends they had a gun, officials with Anderson County Schools said.

The student reportedly sent a text saying he was armed, prompting response from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. His threat was proved to be fake and both schools have returned to classes as usual.

The student, who has not been identified, was removed from school, according to ACS officials. ACSO is investigating.

