Two Anderson County schools briefly locked down after fake gun threat

Clinton High School and Anderson County High School were both on lockdown briefly due to a fake gun threat.
Two Anderson County schools briefly locked down after fake gun threat
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clinton High School and Anderson County High School both went on soft lockdowns Thursday after a student told their friends they had a gun, officials with Anderson County Schools said.

The student reportedly sent a text saying he was armed, prompting response from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. His threat was proved to be fake and both schools have returned to classes as usual.

The student, who has not been identified, was removed from school, according to ACS officials. ACSO is investigating.

