WWII veteran honored with funeral service in Anderson Co.

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessean and WWII veteran ,Kenneth Owen Seiber, was laid to rest Wednesday.

His son, Larry Seiber said his father didn’t have to fight in the war but honoring others was just who he was.

“When he left high school, he went to Baltimore to work in the shipyard and he was working there when he got his draft notice,” Larry said. “He could’ve took a deferment and stayed there because he was building ships for the war, but he said, ‘If I don’t go, someone will have to go in my place.’”

Kenneth served in the Army as a Tec-4 and fought in five major battles, including Battle of the Bulge.

“He got a lot of badges and awards and these are all things that took us a number of years to learn about because he didn’t like to talk about it,” Larry said.

He was married to his wife Wanda for 72 years before she passed away in 2020.

