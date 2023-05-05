Crossville man honors fallen veterans by walking with a purpose

Tim French has honored nearly 800 fallen soldiers over the last four years and 6,000 miles walked around East Tennessee.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Navy veteran and Crossville native Tim French has made a habit out of making sure every veteran in East Tennessee and beyond is honored.

Almost every day he walks several miles around Cumberland County holding his American flag with a picture of a new fallen veteran every time.

“I do this so their family members won’t be forgotten. It’s important. Their names have to be said and we have to remember him, " said French.

French started his walks as a health benefit after he was diagnosed with a non cancerous brain tumor more than 30 years ago. He said since he began his walks four years ago he’s felt much better and said he has much fewer headaches.

He’s walked more than 6,000 miles and has honored nearly 800 veterans by proudly displaying their picture for all to see as he walks by.

“I’m very patriotic and I will be until the day I die. And hopefully I’m still doing this walking with these hero’s,” said French.

To learn more about every veteran French walks for and how many miles and days he’s walked you can click HERE for his detailed records he keeps for all to see and follow along with.

