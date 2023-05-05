Dickinson doctor retires after almost 8,000 deliveries

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - A Dickinson obstetrician and gynecologist is retiring from CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson after more than thirty years in practice.

“Throughout my practice, I believe it’s somewhere just under eight thousand deliveries,” said Dr. Tom Arnold, physician.

Arnold says math and science always came easy, and actually considered becoming a veterinarian after life on the farm. But he decided to switch course, and studied pre-med.

His studies started at Dickinson State University and later at The University of North Dakota.

“I did my first year of residency in South Dakota, my internship, and then I transferred to Milwaukee to Mount Sinai Hospital in Milwaukee and finished my residency there,” said Arnold.

After time away, Arnold says he knew where he wanted to help people, back home in Western North Dakota.

He says after thirty-five years, he has a lot to be grateful for.

“The last several years, I’ve had the opportunity to have a couple come in and sit down and say, ‘By the way Dr. Arnold, you delivered both of us too,’ so there’s something special about that.”

As for his last patients, both mom Amanda and baby Cooper are doing well.

His former coworker says she didn’t want any other doctor.

“He’s just such an amazing person as a doctor, as a member of this community that I was so happy that he got to be the one to deliver our first child,” said Amanda Holstein, Dickinson.

Although his years of delivering babies are behind him, he says he will continue to support the clinic and community that’s supported him all these years.

Arnold says he helped with the delivery of one of his children and several of his grandchildren.

He says he looks forward to spending more time with his family.

