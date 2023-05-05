Gwinn Middle School students uses Heimlich Maneuver to save another student life

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Last week, Gwinn 8th grader Rylee Jones stopped one of his peers from choking during a bus ride by using the Heimlich Maneuver.

The 8th grader said at first glance, he saw 6th grader Xander Ritari coughing, but he didn’t think anything of it. Then, on second glance, he realized Ritari was gasping for air.

“I looked down and nobody was paying attention, so I got up, handed my coffee to my friend, and did Heimlich,” said Jones. “I did three compressions to the chest, and I baked and then three more compressions and it popped right out.”

Jones also said bus drivers say this is a perfect example of why food or eating on the bus is not allowed.

“A big bump can easily get them choking--and people messing around,” said Jones. “For example, say you have a friend that likes to play rough and you’re eating and then he starts pushing you around and you start choking on that, a lot of people might not have that technique of Heimlich.”

Ritari tried to take a few big bites of a mini cherry cream pie before getting on the bus. He also said even though this was a scary experience, it’s something he will never forget.

“I felt thankful,” said Ritari. “I was just happy to be alive.”

Gwinn Middle and High School Health and P.E. teacher Dany Deanda said this incident has made everyone at the school proud.

“I think it was really cool,” said Deanda. “It speaks so much about Rylee as a person and that he was able to first identify that someone was chocking and then implement what we learned in class. I think that it’s really cool and I think that it’s good for other students to know that you actually are going to be able to use these skills that we teach you.”

Jones said he wants to thank his health teachers for teaching him this life-saving movement.

