Knoxville Catholic lockdown lifted after situation in Cedar Bluff area, school says
At this time, WVLT News has reached out to Knoxville and Knox County law enforcement to learn more about what has caused the soft lockdown.
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic let parents know Friday morning that they were on a soft lockdown due to a situation happening in the Cedar Bluff area. That lockdown has been lifted.
A soft lockdown means students are in classrooms and teaching is still going on, but students cannot leave rooms without a teacher or administrator.
WVLT News reached out to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for more information. A representative said that a student at another Cedar Bluff area school had received a threat on Snapchat, which is under investigation.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.