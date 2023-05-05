Knoxville Catholic lockdown lifted after situation in Cedar Bluff area, school says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic let parents know Friday morning that they were on a soft lockdown due to a situation happening in the Cedar Bluff area. That lockdown has been lifted.

A soft lockdown means students are in classrooms and teaching is still going on, but students cannot leave rooms without a teacher or administrator.

WVLT News reached out to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for more information. A representative said that a student at another Cedar Bluff area school had received a threat on Snapchat, which is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

