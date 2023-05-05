Lady Vols land Wake Forest transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vol basketball team lost Justine Pissott to Vandy, but they’ve gained a sharp shooter out of the ACC.

Wake Forest transfer Jewel Spear has committed to Tennessee and was welcomed with open arms and an upbeat team on Rocky Top.

ROCKY TOP IS THE MOVE!! 🍊🧡 pic.twitter.com/fN0kCYxCOw — Jewel Spear (@spearj23) May 5, 2023

Spear’s has been one of the top scorers in the ACC the last two seasons.

A 5-foot-10 guard, she averaged 15.6 points (39.2% shooting on field goals and 36.7% from 3), as well as 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across her three years at Wake Forest, while shooting no worse than 35.4% from 3.

After hitting 40% of her 3s as a freshman, she paced the ACC with 18.3 points per game the following season.

Welcome to Tennessee, Jewel Spear!

