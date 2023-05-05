Lady Vols set to host NCAA Regional

Tennessee hosting its first NCAA Regional since 2011
Tennessee Men's Tennis advances to the NCAA Elite Eight
Tennessee Men's Tennis advances to the NCAA Elite Eight(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hosting its first NCAA Regional since 2011, the 15th-seeded Tennessee women’s tennis team gears up for the 2023 NCAA Team Championship First and Second Rounds which will be played on Friday and Saturday at Barksdale Stadium.

The Lady Volunteers (19-5, 11-2 SEC) look for their 20th victory of the season in what has been a magical year on Rocky Top. The team posted the most Southeastern Conference victories in program history.

The Knoxville regional showcases Tennessee, Arizona State, Wake Forest and Ohio Valley Conference champion Southeast Missouri.

Tickets for the championship can be found HERE and are $5 for entrance to all matches for the day. Parking is available at the G-17 parking garage off Terrace and Lake Ave.

Live streaming of the action can be found on Playsight by clicking HERE, and the matches will be broadcast by Cracked Racquets on NCAA.com.

Live stats for the event can be located HERE.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, May 5

Match 1 – Arizona State vs. Wake Forest – 1 p.m. ET

Match 2 – Tennessee vs. SEMO – 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6

Match 3 – Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2 – 4 p.m. ET

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox Exchange closed last week after the building's landlord cited months of financial...
Knoxville wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving some scrambling for last minute changes
[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
Knoxville officers closed North Broadway for a death investigation.
Knoxville police looking for man after body found on Broadway Bridge
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Ronald Barrett Jr.
DUI driver hits Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, report says

Latest News

Wake Forest transfer headed to Tennessee
Lady Vols land Wake Forest transfer
Heritage High Jumper and State record holder
State record holder to sign with Tennessee
Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers
Milloy & Rogers named top 10 finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year
Vol golf
Vol golf earns highest ever Regional seed, heads to Auburn Regional