Lady Vols set to host NCAA Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hosting its first NCAA Regional since 2011, the 15th-seeded Tennessee women’s tennis team gears up for the 2023 NCAA Team Championship First and Second Rounds which will be played on Friday and Saturday at Barksdale Stadium.

The Lady Volunteers (19-5, 11-2 SEC) look for their 20th victory of the season in what has been a magical year on Rocky Top. The team posted the most Southeastern Conference victories in program history.

The Knoxville regional showcases Tennessee, Arizona State, Wake Forest and Ohio Valley Conference champion Southeast Missouri.

Tickets for the championship can be found HERE and are $5 for entrance to all matches for the day. Parking is available at the G-17 parking garage off Terrace and Lake Ave.

Live streaming of the action can be found on Playsight by clicking HERE, and the matches will be broadcast by Cracked Racquets on NCAA.com.

Live stats for the event can be located HERE.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, May 5

Match 1 – Arizona State vs. Wake Forest – 1 p.m. ET

Match 2 – Tennessee vs. SEMO – 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6

Match 3 – Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2 – 4 p.m. ET

