More clouds with a few showers today, temperatures on the rise

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a few showers to end the week, but more rain and storms on the way.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds return today, but showers are looking more isolated overall with more heat still building into our area. We’ll have more steamy, summer-like days, along with more storms at times, next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a partly cloudy morning, and colder northeast with the clear sky. The low is around 46 degrees.

A system of rain shifted further south in its track, bringing more clouds to our area but not as much rain from previous forecasts. This means we’re looking at spotty rain today, then briefly scattered by Saturday morning.

We’re a little warmer with less rain. Today’s high is around 75 degrees, with a northwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

We’ll stay cloudy with a few showers tonight, and a low of 54 degrees. We’re looking at a 40% coverage

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out with scattered rain but is back to spotty for most of the day, and some afternoon cloud breaks. We’ll be around 76 degrees for a high Saturday.

Rain stays isolated most of Sunday, with a high of 82 degrees! Then scattered rain and storms approach Sunday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re around 80 degrees all next week! This summer-like temperature trend also comes with on and off rain and storms. We’re forecasting a scattered coverage of our area at times for the first couple of days, then building heat late week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

