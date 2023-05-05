Overturned dump truck causes delays on I-40 East
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned dump truck caused traffic delays on I-40 East near the 352-mile marker in Knoxville, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said.
The inside lane is flowing, but THP officials advised people to seek an alternate route.
THP troopers are investigating and advised drivers to be cautious while crews work the scene.
