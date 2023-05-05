Pharmacists needed: a nation-wide shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nationwide pharmacist shortage is seeing pharmacy chains across the country forced to cut back their hours. The shortage comes as many pharmacy schools are also seeing a drop in enrollment. Its affecting our pharmacy schools in East Tennessee as well.

Dr. Bill Gentry is the Dean for South College’s Pharmacy School in Knoxville. He said they currently have 190 students enrolled in pharmacy school, this is fewer than past years according to Gentry.

“So we just graduated a very large class we have seen a decline but with going into announcing or launching the new online we definetly believe we will be getting back to the numbers we originally traditionally have,” said Gentry.

Gentry told WVLT the pandemic added a lot to pharmacists already demanding work load with administering tests and vaccines. He also said many pharmacists in the major chains struggled to get a break in the day.

“So now you’re going there to get your immunization for your COVID-19, flu vaccines, herpes, all these things so, we’ve added more to what the pharmacist does and what they’re capable of doing but there’s only so much you can do in a certain period of time,” said Gentry.

Major chains such as Walgreen’s, CVS, and Walmart announced that they are cutting back hours at some of their locations. They said it’s because they’re short staffed on top of a rise in online medication orders.

“With mail order your seeing more of a benefit in what we call maintenance medication but for someone that has a sick child they have an acute illness and need that medication they need to go directly to that community pharmacist and get that prescription filled,” said Gentry.

Gentry said at South College they are committed to coming up with new ways to get more people in pharmacy school.

“So most schools of pharmacy is a four year program were a three year accelerated so that’s an advantage particularly to non traditional students by adding this online hybrid pathway students will be able to work remotely have our classes synchronous they’ll come in a couple weeks per year but that way they could stay at home nd be part of this program,” said Gentry.

South College School of Pharmacy is still accepting students into the pharmacy school for the start of the upcoming year which begins June 26th. Gentry said if you are having trouble finding a pharmacist to fill your prescriptions or get new medications, you should talk to your health care provider or doctor.

