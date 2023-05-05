Spotty showers Saturday, turning warmer next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers continue to stick around through the night with a few showers lingering into Saturday morning before a drier afternoon. Temperatures will be warming as well with many areas going back above average into early next week with a few rains chances in the mix.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Through the evening and overnight skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with the best rain chances staying in the southern valley with isolated to spotty showers for areas to the north. The extra clouds will help to keep temperatures on the milder side with many areas in the middle 50s to start Saturday morning with spotty to scattered showers.

Good news is the weekend isn’t a complete washout as drier weather begins to move in for Saturday afternoon as skies slowly clear giving us partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon. Temperatures remain warm and close to average with many areas topping out in the middle to upper 70s and with a light breeze out of the southwest it will give us a great chance to get outdoors.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances remain low to start Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, before clouds increase for the second half of the day. As the clouds increase so will our rain chances with scattered downpours and a few storms arriving Sunday night. Temperatures will remain warm over the next several days and into next week as we return to the lower 80s.

Our new work week will start with a few rain chances in the form of scattered showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday before dry and warm weather settles in for the remainder of the week.

