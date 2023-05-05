Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive provides simple way to give back

It is very easy to participate in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
(KGNS)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 13, providing people with a simple way to give back and help fight hunger.

It is very simple to participate. Anyone interested in helping just needs to leave a bag of non-perishable food by their mailbox on May 13 before the time of mail delivery.

The letter carrier will take care of the rest.

Officials with the association said that the most needed items include peanut butter, canned chicken, soups or stew, rice, pasta, cereal, tuna, and canned fruits or vegetables.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the country’s largest single-day food drive and is returning for its 31st year.

Post offices all across the country will also be accepted food items that will be donated to local pantries.

Anyone interested in more information can visit the United States Postal Service website.

