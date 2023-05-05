Teen arrested after stabbing man during argument over loose puppy

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with assault, according to the Boone County...
The 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with assault, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A teenager is facing an assault charge after stabbing a man over a dispute centered around a loose puppy.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Deer Trace Drive in Walton for a reported stabbing.

A 33-year-old man’s puppy got loose and accidentally knocked over a child, the sheriff’s office said.

The mother of the kid confronted the man, and an argument ensued.

During the confrontation, deputies say a 17-year-old relative of the mother pulled out a knife, stabbing the 33-year-old in the abdomen.

Another adult man at the scene, who was initially detained by deputies, stepped in to separate the teen suspect and the victim, the sheriff’s office explained. That man was released and won’t face any charges.

The 33-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; he is expected to be ok.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with assault, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox Exchange closed last week after the building's landlord cited months of financial...
Knoxville wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving some scrambling for last minute changes
[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
Ronald Barrett Jr.
DUI driver hits Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, report says
Knoxville officers closed North Broadway for a death investigation.
Knoxville police looking for man after body found on Broadway Bridge
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game

Latest News

‘Wildest Dreams’ | Family makes it to Taylor Swift concert in Nashville after ticket fiasco
‘Wildest Dreams’ | Family makes it to Taylor Swift concert in Nashville after ticket fiasco
t-swift ticket debacle
Family thanks WVLT News on the way to Taylor Swift concert after ticket fiasco
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive provides simple way to give back
Exploring Tennessee: Big Ridge State Park
Exploring Tennessee: Big Ridge State Park