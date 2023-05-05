US probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV

FILE- The Dodge logo is seen on a new Dodge RAM 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks at sunset at a...
FILE- The Dodge logo is seen on a new Dodge RAM 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks at sunset at a dealership in Springfield, Ill., Aug. 15, 2010. In documents posted Friday, May 5, 2023, U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.(Seth Perlman | AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating whether inoperative door locks and windows can prevent people from getting out of the SUVs during an emergency.

Documents posted Friday on the agency’s website say the probe covers more than 82,000 Journeys from the 2009 model year. The investigation was opened after the woman’s death on Dec. 9.

A complaint filed with the agency says the woman pulled to the side of a road when warning lights started flashing, windshield wipers came on, the horn started honking, windows wouldn’t go down and the doors wouldn’t unlock. The complaint alleged that fire apparently started in the engine and spread, trapping the woman inside.

“The driver was unable to exit the vehicle, resulting in her death,” the agency wrote in documents.

Stellantis, which makes Dodge vehicles, offered sympathy to the woman’s family and said it is cooperating with NHTSA.

Agency documents don’t say where the fire happened, but the Wisconsin State Journal reported in January that 73-year-old Mary Frahm died when her Journey caught fire Dec. 9 near Madison.

Frahm had called her fiance and told him she pulled to the side of the road after the Journey started having electrical problems. Later she called back and said smoke was coming from the dashboard and she could smell burning, the newspaper said. She called 911, but by the time first responders had arrived, flames had engulfed the SUV, the newspaper reported.

In 2009, Chrysler LLC recalled about 17,000 Journeys because an unused electrical connector could corrode and short circuit, potentially causing a fire, according to NHTSA documents.

The Journey owner’s manual says the doors can be unlocked manually by pulling up a plunger on the top of the door trim panel.

Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, says drivers should try to pull up the plunger first to escape if their vehicle’s electrical system malfunctions.

Beyond that, escape is difficult because many windows now have plastic laminated between two layers of glass and are difficult to shatter. He suggests keeping a metal tool in the car and becoming familiar with which windows are tempered glass and can be shattered with the tool.

Laminated glass, he said, helps to prevent people from being thrown from cars in a crash.

He said there’s a need to standardize a way to unlock doors or somehow escape from all cars.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox Exchange closed last week after the building's landlord cited months of financial...
Knoxville wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving some scrambling for last minute changes
[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
Knoxville officers closed North Broadway for a death investigation.
Knoxville police looking for man after body found on Broadway Bridge
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Ronald Barrett Jr.
DUI driver hits Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, report says

Latest News

Knoxville Catholic
Knoxville Catholic on soft lockdown due to situation in Cedar Bluff area, school says
Ivanna Sanina, left, reacts during a farewell ceremony for her groom, U.S. volunteer soldier...
Funeral held in Ukraine for American man killed in action
Former Police Officers sue city of LaFollette, others after 2022 firing
Former police officers sue city of LaFollette, others after 2022 firing
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a few showers to end the week, but more rain and...
More clouds with a few showers today, temperatures on the rise