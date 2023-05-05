Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan

The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.(Indianapolis Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Indianapolis Zoo wants to help a threatened species, and it’s putting its money where its mouth is with a challenge.

The zoo is offering a $1 million grant to a group that can develop and carry out a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the future of a species.

Field conservationists from all over the world are encouraged to apply.

The species they pick must be considered critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, or extinct in the wild.

Pre-applications are due June 4, and a full application is due Dec. 3.

A panel of international animal conservation experts will choose a winner and announce them in February.

The winner has five years to implement their program and show progress.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
The Knox Exchange closed last week after the building's landlord cited months of financial...
Knoxville wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving some scrambling for last minute changes
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with state and federal agencies to figure out...
TBI: Multiple states, including Tennessee affected by hoax school threat calls
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Knoxville officers closed North Broadway for a death investigation.
Knoxville police looking for man after body found on Broadway Bridge

Latest News

Knox County Red Book of Resources
Knox County Red Book of Resources
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents leave child behind while driving out of town for funeral
The North Carolina Senate
North Carolina State Senate passes 12-week abortion ban; veto ahead
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings