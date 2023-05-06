Big Orange big deal: composting food waste at Vols games

A team at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville is doing big things at the softball field with food waste.
By Ben Cathey
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two million pounds of food waste. Think about that.

A team at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville is doing big things at the softball field with food waste.

The sustainability team is taking the scraps from classic game foods like hot dogs, their wrappers, and paper towels to turn into mulch about a mile down Alcoa highway.

And it’s all part of the zero waste initiative.

“There’s definitely a sense of pride and maybe even some gratification.” said Wyatt Miner, Compost Logistics Assistant with the project. “It just goes to show you that what we’re doing out here is making an impact and making people at least think about what they’re doing before they put them in the wrong spot.”

“The food waste that we’re getting is coming mostly from dining halls, the library, there’s like pod markets that sell a lot of coffee. We take those coffee grounds. We also get a lot of paper towels,” said Ella Dohrmann, also with the Zero Waste Initiative.

And now they’re collecting recyclable waste at the Vols softball stadium, all as the start of a new project. This is the first time in UT’s history that this initiative is taking place on such a large scale.

But gardeners, listen up: for *now*, all the food waste coming in, and mulch heading out, has to stay with the University of Tennessee.

