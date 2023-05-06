Elementary school SRO loses fundraiser bet with students, gets head shaved

Students raised over $51,000 and all that was lost was some hair on top of SRO Liberty’s head.
Charlotte Elementary SRO Josh Liberty
Charlotte Elementary SRO Josh Liberty(Dickson County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students at Charlotte Elementary had some extra fun on Thursday and shaved their school resource officer’s head after he lost a bet over the school’s fundraiser.

SRO Josh Liberty went home looking a little different after the school’s top fundraiser shaved his head.

Liberty told students if they raised $20,000 in their walkathon, he would let them shave his head. Well, as you can see in the picture below, the students won the bet and by a landslide.

Students raised over $51,000 and all that was lost was some hair on top of SRO Liberty’s head.

Charlotte Elementary SRO Josh Liberty
Charlotte Elementary SRO Josh Liberty(Dickson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Catholic
Lockdowns lifted at multiple Knox Co. schools after social media threat
Daniel Paul Harris, 44
Olive Branch man charged with sexual abuse, unnatural intercourse
All nurses will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee the entire day.
Nurses can get free coffee for National Nurses Day
The Knox Exchange closed last week after the building's landlord cited months of financial...
Knoxville wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving some scrambling for last minute changes
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund

Latest News

Nurses can get free coffee for National Nurses Day
Pigeon Forge, TN
Mostly dry for Saturday with rain returning Sunday
Knox Co. Schools
Knox Co Board of Education to allow closer ties with East TN Freedom Schools
Joseph Spurling
White Pine man arrested after hit-and-run in grocery store parking lot
Clearing out after a few morning showers
Spotty showers Saturday, turning warmer next week