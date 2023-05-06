Elementary school SRO loses fundraiser bet with students, gets head shaved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students at Charlotte Elementary had some extra fun on Thursday and shaved their school resource officer’s head after he lost a bet over the school’s fundraiser.

SRO Josh Liberty went home looking a little different after the school’s top fundraiser shaved his head.

Liberty told students if they raised $20,000 in their walkathon, he would let them shave his head. Well, as you can see in the picture below, the students won the bet and by a landslide.

Students raised over $51,000 and all that was lost was some hair on top of SRO Liberty’s head.

Charlotte Elementary SRO Josh Liberty (Dickson County Sheriff's Office)

