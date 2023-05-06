Family shares grief following the death of Lexington teen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting in Lexington Friday night left one dead and two others in the hospital.

16-year-old Michael Ray Stinnett was pronounced dead at the scene on Summerhill Drive, after suffering a gun shot wound.

His father, Brandon Stinnett, said he couldn’t believe it when he found out.

“You don’t want to believe it, until the coroner and police are at you’re door. That’s when it was surreal for me,” Stinnett said.

Michael’s family said they want him to be remembered as a gentleman, with a strong work ethic and sweet nature. He turned 16 on May 1st.

Stinnett said although he wasn’t always in his life, they were reconnecting. He was hopeful that he would move back in with their family after the summer.

“It’s really heart wrenching that I can’t pick this phone up.” Brandon Stinnett said, “Now, I can’t pick up the phone and ask, are you ok? How are you doing?”

They’re going through pictures and notes that Michael left them throughout the years. His stepmother, Sarah Cruz, said he was polite and sweet, with so much potential.

They both said they lost Michael over nothing.

“It’s just not right. It’s not fair. The police have the guns now, so what did it do for any of them at the end of the day, except take Michael’s life and harm two other kids?” Cruz said.

They said Michael was like other rebellious teens, but it stemmed from a broken heart, after dealing with hardships at a young age. Although they said they’ve all made mistakes in the past, they hope Michael knows their love for him will last forever.

“It really hurts. No words are going to be able to describe how I feel as a dad knowing that I can’t grab my phone and call him and make sure he’s ok,” Stinnett said.

They plan to hold a candlelit vigil and balloon release on Sunday at 4pm.

You can visit the family’s GoFundMe for Michael’s funeral here.

