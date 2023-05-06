‘I knew if I got to that area, I was going to be good’: 17-year-old escapes kidnapping, assault in Antioch park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl is shaken up after a man kidnapped and assaulted her at a park in Antioch on Tuesday.

According to Metro Police, Louis Martinez, 27, is now behind bars after the teen escaped and found help.

The girl and her dog, Gabby, were on a walk at Williams A. Pitt Park Tuesday afternoon. That’s when Martinez came up behind them.

“He grabbed my elbow and I noticed he had his other hand in his pocket the whole time,” said the victim.

She said she didn’t know if he had a weapon, so, she complied with what Martinez wanted. He complimented her piercings, asked if she had a boyfriend, and even kissed her, but she didn’t flinch.

“Mostly I just froze,” she said. “So, that’s how I was able to stay calm because I just didn’t know what to do.”

Martinez then friended her on Snapchat. To get away, she said her dog needed water and made her way toward the dog park.

“There’s usually a bunch of people in the main area,” she explained. “So, I knew if I got to that area, I was going to be good.”

“That was a very smart move,” said Sherri Martin, a dog park regular.

When the 17-year-old told her what happened the next day, she – along with the park community – wanted to be there for her.

“I said if she ever felt uncomfortable to just give me a call,” Martin said.

The community also helped Metro Nashville Police catch Martinez. The victim made a post on NextDoor, a neighborhood app, and another woman saw it. That woman went to William A. Pitts dog park the next day, saw him, and reported it to MNPD.

With the help of the woman and his Snapchat location, police were able to locate Martinez and charge him with kidnapping and assault.

The 17-year-old wants others to learn from her experience. She suggests people walk with someone else if they can and carry pepper spray.

