Injured hunter rescued by Monroe County law enforcement

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hunter was rescued in the Cherokee National Forest on May 4, Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a tip about an injured hunter around two miles in the remote part of the Cherokee National Forest.

Jones said crews with the Monroe County Search and Rescue Incident Management Team responded to the area. Monroe County Rescue Squad, Turkey Creek Fire Department, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Tri-Community Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency all deployed crews to help locate the injured hunter.

When the man was found, a National Guard helicopter lifted him out of the area to transport him to the hospital, according to Jones.

