Injured hunter rescued by Monroe County law enforcement

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones announced that an injured hiker was rescued in the Cherokee National Forest.
A National Guard helicopter came to the rescue to help lift an injured hiker out of a remote...
A National Guard helicopter came to the rescue to help lift an injured hiker out of a remote part of the Cherokee National Forest.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hunter was rescued in the Cherokee National Forest on May 4, Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a tip about an injured hunter around two miles in the remote part of the Cherokee National Forest.

Jones said crews with the Monroe County Search and Rescue Incident Management Team responded to the area. Monroe County Rescue Squad, Turkey Creek Fire Department, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Tri-Community Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency all deployed crews to help locate the injured hunter.

When the man was found, a National Guard helicopter lifted him out of the area to transport him to the hospital, according to Jones.

On Thursday May 4th at approximately 1030am. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured hunter...

Posted by Sheriff Tommy Jones on Friday, May 5, 2023

