Knox Co Board of Education to allow closer ties with East TN Freedom Schools

The vote will allow students participating in the reading program to ride KCS buses during the summer and include data sharing.
By Gwendolyn Ducre and JT Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A summer reading program sparked debate at a Knox County Board of Education meeting on Thursday, causing the meeting to run four hours longer than usual.

The debate centered around a memorandum of understanding that would allow for an official partnership between Knox County Schools and East Tennessee Freedom Schools. East Tennessee Freedom Schools is a six-week long summer reading program that gives students an opportunity to enrich their reading skills with three hours of reading per day.

The memorandum, at the center of the debate, would allow for the long standing literacy program to share KCS buses with the students who are already attending summer camps at the same three schools that are hosting the program.

The second portion of the memorandum would also allow parents to opt in sharing their student’s reading scores with the program.

“It would be more helpful to know more specifically, the level of capacity of our children of our scholars when we when they arrive into our program. And we also want to know, did what we see as a positive impact actually show up in the school in the fall so it’s really validation or affirming or correction,” Denise Dean, ETFS executive director, said.

Some board members were hesitant to partner with the program due to the program’s directly connection to the Children’s Defense Fund, a non-profit organization created in 1973.

After a nearly five hour long meeting, the board ultimately approved both measures, creating a closer partnership with the goal of helping develop a stronger appreciation and passion for reading in young East Tennesseans.

