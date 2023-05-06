Lady Vols tennis takes care of business in first round of NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Playing its first home postseason match since 2011, the 15th-seeded Tennessee women’s tennis team defeated Southeast Missouri, 4-0, in the First Round of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Team Championship on Friday afternoon at Barksdale Stadium.

Tennessee reached the 20-win mark for the 12th time in program history. It marks the Lady Vols’ second time doing so under head coach Alison Ojeda, who also led the squad to a 20-win season 2019.

The Lady Vols kicked off the match with a doubles point victory, taking the one-set bout on Courts 1 and 3, 6-4 and 6-3, respectively. The first to win was the pairing of Eleonora Molinaro and Daria Kuczer on 3. The two are on an impressive run of late, claiming their last six matches that finished.

#14 Tennessee 4, Southeast Missouri 0

Singles

1. #27 Rebeka Mertena (TENN) vs. Daniela Hlacikova (SEMO) 6-2, 3-6, 3-2, unfinished

2. #48 Daria Kuczer (TENN) vs. Romana Tarajova (SEMO) 7-6 (7-5), 4-4, unfinished

3. Eleonora Molinaro (TENN) vs. Ksenia Shikanova (SEMO) 5-7, 5-3, 1-2, unfinished

4. Esther Adeshina (TENN) def. Vivian Lai (SEMO) 6-4, 6-3

5. Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) def. Trinity Calinescu (SEMO) 6-0, 3-6, 6-1

6. Leyla Britez Risso (TENN) def. Teona Velkoska (SEMO) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. #45 Rebeka Mertena/Esther Adeshina (TENN) def. Romana Tarajova/Ksenia Shikanova (SEMO) 6-4

2. Catherine Aulia/Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) vs. Daniela Hlacikova/Teona Velkoska (SEMO) 6-5, unfinished

3. Eleonora Molinaro/Daria Kuczer (TENN) def. Vivian Lai/Trinity Calinescu (SEMO) 6-3

Tennessee advances to the Second Round and will host Wake Forest Saturday afternoon at 4pm at Barksdale Stadium on the UT Campus.

