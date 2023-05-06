‘The Mecca of the Southeast’ | Hundreds of mountain bikers compete in East Tennessee competition

Windrock Park in Oliver Springs hosts the annual Downhill Southeast Bike Race that attracts riders from all over the United States.
Windrock Park in Oliver Springs hosts the annual Downhill Southeast Bike Race that attracts riders from all over the United States.
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a track that brings in racers from all over the United States, and it’s right here in East Tennessee.

This weekend is the Downhill Southeast Bike Race, an annual mountain biking race at Windrock Park in Oliver Springs. Some racers think it’s one of the best out there.

“I have been racing here for over a decade now,” Michael Kane said. He’s one of about 300 competitors taking part in the high-flying action.

Kane made the trip from South Carolina to compete at Windrock this weekend.

“This is just the Wecca of the Southeast right here,” Kane said. “Windrock, Tennessee.”

The Downhill Southeast Bike Race is part of a series of races, most of which are in the southeast. The racers range from kids to adults, and some are even professionals.

“There’s a couple of guys here, probably five or six of the best in the country, that are practicing here at this race as a warmup for the World Cup next month,” Neko Mulally, an event organizer, said.

Mulally called Windrock one of the hardest courses in the country.

“They just know how to make it as gnarly as they can,” Kane said. “It’s like they don’t have any restrictions on what they can or can’t build. So, they just build as big and burley as they can.”

Mulally said the Downhill Southeast Bike Race rotates locations throughout the region, but they bring it back to Windrock every year.

He said having 300 competitors at the race this weekend is a pretty big number, and it has grown in size every year they’ve hosted a race at Windrock.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Catholic
Lockdowns lifted at multiple Knox Co. schools after social media threat
All nurses will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee the entire day.
Nurses can get free coffee for National Nurses Day
Daniel Paul Harris, 44
Olive Branch man charged with sexual abuse, unnatural intercourse
The Knox Exchange closed last week after the building's landlord cited months of financial...
Knoxville wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving some scrambling for last minute changes
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund

Latest News

Rain and storms return for Sunday afternoon
Scattered showers and storms return for Sunday
Windrock Park in Oliver Springs hosts the annual Downhill Southeast Bike Race that attracts...
‘The Mecca of the Southeast’ | Hundreds of mountain bikers compete in East Tennessee competition
White Pine man arrested after hit-and-run in grocery store parking lot
A National Guard helicopter came to the rescue to help lift an injured hiker out of a remote...
Injured hunter rescued by Monroe County law enforcement