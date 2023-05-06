‘The Mecca of the Southeast’ | Hundreds of mountain bikers compete in East Tennessee competition

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a track that brings in racers from all over the United States, and it’s right here in East Tennessee.

This weekend is the Downhill Southeast Bike Race, an annual mountain biking race at Windrock Park in Oliver Springs. Some racers think it’s one of the best out there.

“I have been racing here for over a decade now,” Michael Kane said. He’s one of about 300 competitors taking part in the high-flying action.

Kane made the trip from South Carolina to compete at Windrock this weekend.

“This is just the Wecca of the Southeast right here,” Kane said. “Windrock, Tennessee.”

The Downhill Southeast Bike Race is part of a series of races, most of which are in the southeast. The racers range from kids to adults, and some are even professionals.

“There’s a couple of guys here, probably five or six of the best in the country, that are practicing here at this race as a warmup for the World Cup next month,” Neko Mulally, an event organizer, said.

Mulally called Windrock one of the hardest courses in the country.

“They just know how to make it as gnarly as they can,” Kane said. “It’s like they don’t have any restrictions on what they can or can’t build. So, they just build as big and burley as they can.”

Mulally said the Downhill Southeast Bike Race rotates locations throughout the region, but they bring it back to Windrock every year.

He said having 300 competitors at the race this weekend is a pretty big number, and it has grown in size every year they’ve hosted a race at Windrock.

