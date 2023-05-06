Mostly dry for Saturday with rain returning Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got a mostly sunny sky for our Saturday afternoon with just a rare chance for a stray storm. The storms become more widespread as we move into Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Enjoy a sunshine filled day as we move into your Saturday afternoon. There’s a limited chance that we’ll see a stray shower. Most of us will stay dry as we move into the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon.

Overnight, We’ll stay partly cloudy with temperatures near 57 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances remain low to start Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, before clouds increase for the second half of the day. As the clouds increase so will our rain chances with scattered downpours and a few storms arriving Sunday night. Temperatures will remain warm over the next several days and into next week as we return to the lower 80s.

Our new work week will start with a few rain chances in the form of scattered showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday before dry and warm weather settles in for the remainder of the week.

