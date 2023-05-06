Mostly dry for Saturday with rain returning Sunday

Tracking rain and storms that returns for Sunday.
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got a mostly sunny sky for our Saturday afternoon with just a rare chance for a stray storm. The storms become more widespread as we move into Sunday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Enjoy a sunshine filled day as we move into your Saturday afternoon. There’s a limited chance that we’ll see a stray shower. Most of us will stay dry as we move into the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon.

Overnight, We’ll stay partly cloudy with temperatures near 57 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances remain low to start Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, before clouds increase for the second half of the day. As the clouds increase so will our rain chances with scattered downpours and a few storms arriving Sunday night. Temperatures will remain warm over the next several days and into next week as we return to the lower 80s.

Our new work week will start with a few rain chances in the form of scattered showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday before dry and warm weather settles in for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Catholic
Lockdowns lifted at multiple Knox Co. schools after social media threat
Daniel Paul Harris, 44
Olive Branch man charged with sexual abuse, unnatural intercourse
The Knox Exchange closed last week after the building's landlord cited months of financial...
Knoxville wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving some scrambling for last minute changes
An overturned dump truck caused traffic delays on I-40 East near the 352-mile marker in...
Overturned dump truck causes delays on I-40 East
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund

Latest News

Clearing out after a few morning showers
Spotty showers Saturday, turning warmer next week
Nice Saturday afternoon with some sunshine
Spotty showers Saturday, turning warmer next week
Rain totals ae fairly light.
More clouds with a few showers today, temperatures on the rise
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a few showers to end the week, but more rain and...
More clouds with a few showers today, temperatures on the rise