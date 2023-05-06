Officials ask for help finding missing Knoxville teen

Shaun Sullivan was last seen on May 1 on Rocky View Way.
Missing Knoxville teen.
Missing Knoxville teen.(KPD)
By JT Thomas
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding a missing Knoxville teen.

Shaun Sullivan, 17, was last seen on May 1 by his mother leaving their house on Rocky View Way on foot, according to Crime Stoppers. Sullivan is five-foot-one, weighs around 130 pounds, has collar length black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo above his right eyebrow that reads “LL Granny.”

Sullivan has not been in contact with his family and there is concern for his safety.

If you have any information about Sullivan, officials ask you contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers here.

