Scattered showers and storms return for Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drier weather continues to settle in for the overnight with passing clouds from time to time before changes arrive Sunday afternoon. Make sure to have the rain gear handy Sunday afternoon and to start the week as rounds of rain push through and even a few storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight temperatures will be on the mild side with many areas only falling into the upper 50s for Sunday morning. A few spotty showers are possible to start the day with more widespread coverage moving in for the afternoon with a few thunderstorms passing through as well.

If you have plans to be outdoors on Sunday you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky as storms could disrupt our afternoon plans. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rain. We’ll see peaks of sunshine through the morning and that will help temperatures to reach the lower 80s shortly after lunch with storms cooling us off for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday won’t be the only day we track rain and a few storms as showers and downpours stick around Sunday night and into Monday with scattered to widespread showers passing through during the day Monday. Warmer temperatures will continue to stick around with lower 80s through the first half of the week turning into the middle 80s to end the week.

Scattered showers and storms stick around for Tuesday before drier weather returns for the middle of the week. Make sure to stay tuned to the WVLT First Alert Weather App with the latest information.

Scattered showers and storms return for the start of the week (WVLT)

