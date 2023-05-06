White Pine man arrested after hit-and-run in grocery store parking lot

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A White Pine man is in jail following a hit-and-run incident in a Food City parking lot in Morristown on Friday.

Joseph Spurling was backing his car up in the parking lot when he struck a woman who was pushing a shopping cart, according to Morristown Police Captain Brian Sulfridge.

After Spurling struck the woman, she fell to the ground, at which point Spurling drove off, leaving the woman on the ground, Captain Sulfridge said.

The woman was taken to Morristown-Hamblem to be treated for her injuries.

