Woman ejected, killed in Midtown crash

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after being thrown from her vehicle in Midtown Friday evening.

Police say at 7:22 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at South Parkway East and Worthington Street, where one woman was found ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

