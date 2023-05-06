Woman ejected, killed in Midtown crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after being thrown from her vehicle in Midtown Friday evening.

Police say at 7:22 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at South Parkway East and Worthington Street, where one woman was found ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

