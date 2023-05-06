Young Vol fan gets special surprise from Josh Heupel after sending him letters

Six year old Emily Clayton received personalized video message from the Vols head coach.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last football season, six year old Emily Clayton eagerly watched the Vol Walk take place and waved at head coach Josh Heupel who saw her and waved back.

“I think that’s where it started she said who is that guy? And I said that’s coach Heupel,” said Emily’s dad Kenny Clayton.

Since that day outside Neyland Stadium Emily has been a huge fan of coach Heupel and has written him letters with pictures drawn on them.

Through Clayton’s work with the Volunteer Club, he was able to hand deliver the letters from his daughter to Heupel who in return wanted to record a video to show Emily.

“Hey Emily! Josh Huepel here thank for the card and I loved seeing you at the Vol walk,” said Heupel in the video.

It’s a quick act of kindness that’s made Emily a fan for life and given her a video that she’s watched dozens of times according to Clayton.

“He’s just so down to earth authentic and genuine. I handed him the card and expected it to just say oh tell Emily I said thanks for the card or something like that,” said Clayton.

The reason behind a six year old writing the Vol’s head man letters all stemming from a quick wave back at the Vol Walk and in Emily’s words “because he’s the greatest coach in the country.”

