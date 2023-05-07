Knox County K-9 celebrates birthday
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials celebrated K-9 Officer Bruin.
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials took to Facebook on Sunday to wish one of their K-9 officers a happy birthday.
K-9 Officer Bruin is celebrating his third birthday.
“We hope this goodest boy gets lots of head pats, belly rubs, and treats!!!” officials said in the post.
