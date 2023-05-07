Knox County K-9 celebrates birthday

Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials celebrated K-9 Officer Bruin.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials took to Facebook on Sunday to wish one of their K-9 officers a happy birthday.

K-9 Officer Bruin is celebrating his third birthday.

“We hope this goodest boy gets lots of head pats, belly rubs, and treats!!!” officials said in the post.

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 7, 2023

