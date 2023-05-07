One person shot at Blount County home

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday, according to BCSO spokesperson Marian O’Briant.

The shooting occurred at a home on Mentor Road, O’Briant said. The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to receive treatment.

BCSO officials said that the suspect is not in custody as of 1:00 p.m. BCSO investigators do not believe that the shooting was random.

This is a developing story.

