One person shot at Blount County home

A man was shot at a home on Mentor Road in Blount County, Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured...
Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday, according to BCSO spokesperson Marian O’Briant.(BCSO)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday, according to BCSO spokesperson Marian O’Briant.

The shooting occurred at a home on Mentor Road, O’Briant said. The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to receive treatment.

BCSO officials said that the suspect is not in custody as of 1:00 p.m. BCSO investigators do not believe that the shooting was random.

This is a developing story.

