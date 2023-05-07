Periods of rain and storms to start the week

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking rain and warmer temperatures ahead.
Scattered showers and downpours stick around for Monday
Scattered showers and downpours stick around for Monday(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers and storms will come in rounds as we head over the next 24-48 hours with more dry stretches than rainy ones. Temperatures remain on the warmer side with most afternoons remaining above average by some 5-10 degrees.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Keep the rain gear close by as we go through the overnight and into Monday morning as we deal with periods of showers and storms. Most of the storms remain below severe limits with gusty winds and heavy downpours the primary concern with the potential of small hail. Temperatures will start mild in the lower 60s for Monday morning as you head off to work and school.

While we see periods of rain in the morning we can expect some drier conditions heading into the afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine. Winds will be gusty at times with 5-15 mph sustained winds with gust approaching 25 mph. Highs will remain warm with upper 70s to near 80 for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Expect another round of showers and downpours to move in Monday night and into Tuesday before slowly tapering into the overnight. Highs stay steady through the week with lower to middle 80s right on through next weekend.

If you have plans to spend time outdoors Wednesday and Thursday will be the perfect days to do so with more sunshine and warm temperatures.

A rainy start to the week, but staying warm
A rainy start to the week, but staying warm(WVLT)

