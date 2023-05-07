Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office detective dies in crash in line of duty


Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Rutherford County Sheriff detective died on Sunday after a crash while working on Armstrong Valley Road, according to Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies are mourning the loss of Detective Jacob Beu.

“Detective Beu was a valued detective in the narcotics division,” Fitzhugh said. “We send our sympathy to his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in his death.”

Deputies responded to the crash and found Beu was badly injured. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Beu was a veteran sheriff’s office deputy. In March 2021, he was promoted to patrol corporal. He was then promoted as narcotics detective in 2022.

Beu served as a member of the SWAT Team. He and the SWAT Team earned honors as Officer of the Month in Aug. 2021 for their response to the devastating floods in both Waverly and Humphreys Counties.

Beu was honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving in 2018 for arresting several drunk drivers.

Before working for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Beu was a marine.

Officials said his funeral services are pending.

