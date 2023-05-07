Scattered storms move in this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday starts off quiet, but the storms will move in as we get into the afternoon. Some of the storms will produce some gusty winds and heavy rainfall at times.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered batches of rain and storms will approach the area around 2 p.m. and stay with us as we go into the early evening hours. Winds could gust to near 25 mph with some of these storms. Watch for ponding on the roadways.

High temperatures on Sunday will reach near 82 in Knoxville to 80 in Crossville.

As we go into the overnight hours expect another round of storms going into Monday morning. We’ll wake up on Monday near 63.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week starts off unsettled as on and off rain and storms will move through both Monday and Tuesday. We lower the coverage just a little bit on Tuesday to 40%.

After that we stay close to 80 each day leading into the weekend with just a spotty rain chance.

Staying unsettled for the next couple of days. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.