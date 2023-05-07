Scattered storms move in this afternoon

Some heavy downpours will move through this afternoon and into the evening.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday starts off quiet, but the storms will move in as we get into the afternoon. Some of the storms will produce some gusty winds and heavy rainfall at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered batches of rain and storms will approach the area around 2 p.m. and stay with us as we go into the early evening hours. Winds could gust to near 25 mph with some of these storms. Watch for ponding on the roadways.

High temperatures on Sunday will reach near 82 in Knoxville to 80 in Crossville.

As we go into the overnight hours expect another round of storms going into Monday morning. We’ll wake up on Monday near 63.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week starts off unsettled as on and off rain and storms will move through both Monday and Tuesday. We lower the coverage just a little bit on Tuesday to 40%.

After that we stay close to 80 each day leading into the weekend with just a spotty rain chance.

Staying unsettled for the next couple of days.
Staying unsettled for the next couple of days.(WVLT)

