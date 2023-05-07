Search suspended for missing Florida man

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced on Saturday night that the active field search for a missing Florida man would be suspended.

The search for Gordon Kaye, 69, lasted 11 days before it was suspended.

Previous Coverage: Rangers scaling back search for missing man inside GSMNP

“Although this is not the outcome we wanted, we gave our best efforts and completed very thorough ground searches,” said Incident Commander James Latendresse. “The size and scale of the search were only possible with the help of our partners and the dedicated volunteers who gave their time and expertise to look for Mr. Kaye.”

However, crews are still looking for Kaye. Operations will switch from an active search to a limited search which includes backcountry patrols, air searches when practical and outreach to hikers heading in the area.

The missing person investigation is still underway, and National Park Service officials will continue to follow up on any new information.

Kaye, originally from Tampa, Florida, was last seen on April 23 near a backcountry campsite in the Deep Creek area, and his family reported him missing on April 26. The investigation and the search began on the same day.

Over 300 people from 57 agencies and four states contributed to the search. People searched the ground on foot, on horseback and with canine teams. Park rangers also deployed a drone.

Anyone with information about Kaye or his location is urged to contact the park dispatch center at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196 if they were in the Deep Creek area between Wednesday, April 19 and Sunday, April 23 and believe they may have seen Kaye.

