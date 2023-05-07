Two dead after crash in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Police Department officials are investigating after a deadly crash that killed two people, according to an announcement.

On Saturday at around 7:15 p.m., a car was traveling eastbound on Oak Ridge Turnpike when it left the roadway. The car hit the historic Turnpike Gatehouse, or the West End guard shack, at 2900 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

ORPD officials said both people in the car died at the scene.

ORPD, Oak Ridge Fire Department and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service all dispatched crews to respond to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

