Two dead after crash in Oak Ridge

Both people in the car died at the scene, Oak Ridge Police Department officials said.
Two people are dead after a crash in Oak Ridge at the Oak Ridge Turnpike on Saturday.
Two people are dead after a crash in Oak Ridge at the Oak Ridge Turnpike on Saturday.(File image - Pixabay)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Police Department officials are investigating after a deadly crash that killed two people, according to an announcement.

On Saturday at around 7:15 p.m., a car was traveling eastbound on Oak Ridge Turnpike when it left the roadway. The car hit the historic Turnpike Gatehouse, or the West End guard shack, at 2900 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

ORPD officials said both people in the car died at the scene.

ORPD, Oak Ridge Fire Department and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service all dispatched crews to respond to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

