Two suspects charged in Morristown murder

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men have been charged with the murder of Julio Toledo and the attempted murder of his coworker, according to the Morristown Police Department.

The shootings happened on the morning of April 29 shortly before 1:00 a.m. at Five Point Mobile Home Park on Brights Pike Road.

Previous Coverage: Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation

On May 2, Morristown investigators also released pictures of a car and a potential person of interest in the shooting.

Previous Coverage: Morristown police asking for help in identifying person of interest in deadly shooting

MPD officials said Jonathan Ditullio, 19, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Officials also said another male has also been charged with the same crimes, but his name has not been released because he was a juvenile at the time of the murder but has since turned 18.

“We extend our sympathy to the victims of this senseless act and their families,” said MPD Chief Roger Overholt. “I am proud of the work the men and women of the MPD have put in day and night since this violent crime occurred. We also greatly appreciate the assistance we have received from the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.