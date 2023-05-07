Two suspects charged in Morristown murder

Two teens charged in the murder that occurred in north Morristown last Saturday morning
Jonathan Ditullio was charged in the murder of Julio Toledo, Morristown Police Department...
Jonathan Ditullio was charged in the murder of Julio Toledo, Morristown Police Department officials said.(Morristown Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men have been charged with the murder of Julio Toledo and the attempted murder of his coworker, according to the Morristown Police Department.

The shootings happened on the morning of April 29 shortly before 1:00 a.m. at Five Point Mobile Home Park on Brights Pike Road.

Previous Coverage: Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation

On May 2, Morristown investigators also released pictures of a car and a potential person of interest in the shooting.

Previous Coverage: Morristown police asking for help in identifying person of interest in deadly shooting

MPD officials said Jonathan Ditullio, 19, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Officials also said another male has also been charged with the same crimes, but his name has not been released because he was a juvenile at the time of the murder but has since turned 18.

“We extend our sympathy to the victims of this senseless act and their families,” said MPD Chief Roger Overholt. “I am proud of the work the men and women of the MPD have put in day and night since this violent crime occurred. We also greatly appreciate the assistance we have received from the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All nurses will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee the entire day.
Nurses can get free coffee for National Nurses Day
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund
A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room...
Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Daniel Paul Harris, 44
Olive Branch man charged with sexual abuse, unnatural intercourse

Latest News

Two people are dead after a crash in Oak Ridge at the Oak Ridge Turnpike on Saturday.
Two dead after crash in Oak Ridge
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered storms move in this afternoon
First Alert Weather Sunday Morning
First Alert Weather Sunday Morning
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead