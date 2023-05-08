Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Texas boy

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Juelz Robinson.
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Juelz Robinson.(TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old San Antonio boy.

Juelz Robinson was last seen on foot at 12 a.m. on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass in San Antonio.

Juelz is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin-frame glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt, black Nike shorts and slip-ons.

Law enforcement officials believe Juelz to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you’re asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died after hitting the Historic Gatehouse on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.
Two dead after crash in Oak Ridge
One man was transported to the hospital after being shot at a home in Blount County, according...
One person shot at Blount County home
A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room...
Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund

Latest News

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
LIVE: US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Closing arguments start for columnist’s claims against Trump
Knox County sheriff, mayor at odds on budget increase
Knox County sheriff, mayor at odds on budget increase
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in Australian wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops