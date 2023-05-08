Family says officer Nick Wilt removed from ventilator, able to follow some commands

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards the gunfire in a mass shooting.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Louisville officer Nickolas Wilt shared a positive update on his condition Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation said they are pleased to share that Wilt’s condition has been steadily improving all week and remains on the right path to recovery.

Wilt is officially off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment. He’s also shown neurological improvement and is able to follow some commands.

The family said while he is currently dealing with a few infections, he continues to show improvement in those areas as well.

Wilt unfortunately is still battling pneumonia and other lung complications.

However, the update said overall, his progress is remarkable considering the conditions he was in two weeks ago.

“Officer Wilt is entering the “long haul” of his recovery,” the update said. “Which will undoubtedly be difficult, but he remains strong and determined.”

Doctors are in discussion about getting Wilt into a neurological rehab program within the next week, which is a significant milestone in his path to recovery.

