Knox County sheriff, mayor at odds on budget increase

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced the county’s budget Monday, causing a bit of a stir among the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tom Spangler and Jacobs are at odds now, after Spangler proposed a 30% budget increase for KCSO, only to be offered an 8% increase for the office from the mayor. Spangler has said the lack of funding could mean the Knox County community and it’s officers are more vulnerable.

The issue stems from pay for KCSO employees. According to Spangler, KCSO lags behind agencies across East Tennessee when it comes to competitive pay, meaning officers are more motivated to seek work elsewhere. On top of the lack of employees the office is currently seeing, Spangler said in a statement that around 140 officers will be eligible to retire in the coming year.

Although Mayor Jacobs’s budget address didn’t come as a surprise, it was disheartening nonetheless. We are at a critical juncture in Law Enforcement in Knox County. The safety of our citizens, the schools we protect, and our officers are at risk. If we aren’t paying a competitive wage for a job that could require an officer to sacrifice their own life, ultimately, we are placing everyone in grave danger. Our surrounding sister agencies pay more; we must become competitive to recruit and retain experienced officers. With approximately 140 veteran officers eligible to retire in the coming year, the time to act is now. The safety of our citizens depends on it. I've requested a 30% increase for our Law Enforcement and Corrections Captain and below. A 10% for our Chiefs and a 5% for our civilian employees who play a crucial role in assisting our officers in their day-to-day functions. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has lagged in competitive pay for far too long, and we are now seeing the results of that with countless experienced officers leaving for other agencies that pay a livable wage. I appreciate the Mayor’s offer of 8%. Still, as the Top Law Enforcement Officer in this county overseeing the third largest county in the state of Tennessee I could not in good conscience accept this knowing it would not come close to closing the current pay gap and therefore leave our citizens and our Officers vulnerable.

The issue is more than just a disagreement on budgets, however. Originally, Spangler offered to cut 58 vacant positions at KCSO on the condition that the office saw that 30% budget increase. In response, Jacobs only offered the 8% increase, still on the condition that those jobs got cut. As far as dollars, Spangler asked for a total of $95.9 million in the budget, but Jacobs offered $84.6 million.

When WVLT News asked representatives for Jacobs why the offer was so much less than what Spangler proposed, they said that any more money would require raising taxes.

