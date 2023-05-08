Over 13 thousand children in need of food in East Tennessee

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is collecting donations and food items to feed 13,571 children.

The nonprofit’s annual “Pack the Bag” drive benefits Second Harvest’s Food for Kids program and runs for 13 days.

Each school year, teachers in 286 East Tennessee schools discreetly provide a list of students who may be at risk of hunger to Second Harvest.

Second Harvest then sends those students home with a bag of non-perishable, kid-friendly food every Friday throughout the school year. The food ensures the child is fed while they’re not in school.

“School is almost over. It’s time for us to start buying food that goes into those backpacks when school starts back in August,” said Second Harvest of East Tennessee’s Executive Director Elaine Streno.

Food for Kids began with a rural focus in Scott County in 2002. 21 years later, the program is in 18 East Tennessee counties.

A $10 donation will sponsor a child’s meals for an entire month.

“Pack the Bag” runs until May 13. So far, Second Harvest has met one-third of its goal.

Anyone interested in donating can do so on the Second Harvest website.

