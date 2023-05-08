Photos: Dog rescued from storm drain in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters were hard at work this weekend rescuing a dog trapped in a storm drain on Valleybrook Park, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

Just before 11 a.m., crews were dispatched to calls of a dog trapped in a storm drain at Valleybrook Park near Crossland Avenue and Second Street.

The dog, Oskar, was chasing an opossum down the drain and the owners were unable to retrieve him, according to fire officials.

Crews were able to get set up and dropped into the drain in order to rescue Oskar. Clarksville Fire says he was reunited with his family and the opossum got away.

