Photos: Dog rescued from storm drain in Clarksville

The dog, Oskar, was chasing an opossum down the drain and the owners were unable to retrieve him, according to fire officials.
Clarksville Fire Rescue saving dog at Valleybrook Park.
Clarksville Fire Rescue saving dog at Valleybrook Park.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters were hard at work this weekend rescuing a dog trapped in a storm drain on Valleybrook Park, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

Just before 11 a.m., crews were dispatched to calls of a dog trapped in a storm drain at Valleybrook Park near Crossland Avenue and Second Street.

The dog, Oskar, was chasing an opossum down the drain and the owners were unable to retrieve him, according to fire officials.

Crews were able to get set up and dropped into the drain in order to rescue Oskar. Clarksville Fire says he was reunited with his family and the opossum got away.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

