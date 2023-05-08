Scattered storms again this afternoon, some stronger storms possible

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms continue in rounds on into Tuesday. Monday afternoon’s batch has a chance at some hail and damaging wind, so a WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect from 2 to 5 PM.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Take the umbrella with you, as rain and storms develop at times.

We have scattered early morning rain, becoming spotty by sunrise. We’re starting the day at only 60 degrees and mostly cloudy.

Another batch of storms arrives this afternoon, with a 60% coverage at the peak for a few hours. This is when some stronger storms are possible, and a severe storm can include hail and some damaging wind. The wind outside of the storms are 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Today’s high is around 80 degrees.

Tonight starts out quiet, but another batch of rain and storms arrive by the morning, taking us back to a 60% coverage and some gusty storms. We’ll only drop to around 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday starts with that batch of rain and storms for many in our area, but rain and storms are more isolated as they develop through the rest of the day. We’ll still be around 81 degrees, and winds back off to 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night is mostly clear and milder, at 54 degrees. Wednesday is mostly sunny and still warm, with a high of 83 degrees.

If you have plans to spend time outdoors Wednesday and Thursday are the best days!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re starting scattered storms at times again Friday into early next week.

